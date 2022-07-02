RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Labour Party gets new governorship candidate in Enugu

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Chijioke Edeoga on Saturday emerged the new gubernatorial candidate of Labour Party (LP) replacing the earlier candidate, Mr Casmir Agbo.

Plateau lawmaker dumps PDP for Labour Party.
Plateau lawmaker dumps PDP for Labour Party.

The State Chairman of the party, Agbo, who was the former candidate, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview in Enugu.

Recommended articles

“I can tell you authoritatively that Edeoga is now our candidate. You can go to press with that,” he said.

Edeoga, who lost the PDP governorship primary, was the immediate past commissioner for Environment in the present administration of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

He polled nine votes to come second behind the winner, Mr Peter Mba, who polled over 700 votes.

Agbo said the decision to pick Edeoga as his replacement was taken at an enlarged State Executive meeting of the party on Saturday.

It would be recalled that, Agbo, was earlier elected at a primary held in Enugu and then doubled as State chairman.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We're still owing 10,000 retirees N10bn pension outstanding- Lagos govt

We're still owing 10,000 retirees N10bn pension outstanding- Lagos govt

INEC monitors security situation ahead Osun guber poll – Chairman

INEC monitors security situation ahead Osun guber poll – Chairman

Soludo seeks foreign assistance for Anambra development

Soludo seeks foreign assistance for Anambra development

Osinbajo leaves for Accra ahead of ECOWAS summit

Osinbajo leaves for Accra ahead of ECOWAS summit

Labour Party gets new governorship candidate in Enugu

Labour Party gets new governorship candidate in Enugu

Ondo church kept kidnapped kids in basement for over 6 months - Group

Ondo church kept kidnapped kids in basement for over 6 months - Group

2023 presidency: Ohanaeze president mourns injustice against Igbos

2023 presidency: Ohanaeze president mourns injustice against Igbos

The wrath of God will befall anybody who blasphemes Jesus - Adeboye

The wrath of God will befall anybody who blasphemes Jesus - Adeboye

Police rescue abducted kids in underground of Ondo church; pastor arrested

Police rescue abducted kids in underground of Ondo church; pastor arrested

Trending

PDP in disarray as crisis over Atiku’s selection of Okowa worsens

PDP in disarray as Atiku Abubakar's choice of VP causes problems for the party. (Punch)

Ortom calls out PDP for betraying Wike

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom goes hard on police IG over herdsmen killings

Wike’s loyalists threaten defection as Atiku moves to avert PDP collapse

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)

2023: Tinubu’s running mate says his original school certificates are missing

Kabiru Masari (Daily Trust)