The State Chairman of the party, Agbo, who was the former candidate, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview in Enugu.
Labour Party gets new governorship candidate in Enugu
Mr Chijioke Edeoga on Saturday emerged the new gubernatorial candidate of Labour Party (LP) replacing the earlier candidate, Mr Casmir Agbo.
“I can tell you authoritatively that Edeoga is now our candidate. You can go to press with that,” he said.
Edeoga, who lost the PDP governorship primary, was the immediate past commissioner for Environment in the present administration of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.
He polled nine votes to come second behind the winner, Mr Peter Mba, who polled over 700 votes.
Agbo said the decision to pick Edeoga as his replacement was taken at an enlarged State Executive meeting of the party on Saturday.
It would be recalled that, Agbo, was earlier elected at a primary held in Enugu and then doubled as State chairman.
