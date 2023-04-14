The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Labour Party fighting thieves in Nigeria to create a new country - Obi

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi said there are too many thieves inflicting suffering on Nigerians and that Labour Party is determined to route them out to pave the way for a new country.

Labour Party fighting thieves in Nigeria to create a new country - Peter Obi. (Daily post)
Labour Party fighting thieves in Nigeria to create a new country - Peter Obi. (Daily post)

Recommended articles

This was also as the former Anambra State governor insisted that nobody can force him to flee Nigeria.

He said these at Holiday Resort, Onitsha, on Thursday, April 13, 2023, where he went to rally support for the Labour Party candidate in this Saturday's supplementary election in Ogbaru Federal Constituency.

Obi alleged that there are too many "thieves" responsible for the sufferings of the Nigerian masses, vowing that his party will not waver in its commitment to purge the country's political system of such people.

ADVERTISEMENT

He promised never to give up on the movement to restore the country's glory until those sabotaging the people are booted out of political offices in Nigeria.

“There is too much suffering in this country, and, that is what we, in Labour Party, are fighting to end. There are many thieves in the country. So, Labour Party is fighting to create a new Nigeria. I am here with you, and nobody is going to force me to leave Nigeria”, Obi said.

The Labour Party candidate had earlier embarked on a road show to campaign in wards in the constituency where the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will determine a winner via a supplementary poll.

Obi was accompanied by Anambra North Senator-elect Tony Nwoye, and Oseloka Obaze as he presented the Labour Party candidate in the constituency, Afam Ogene, to the people of the area.

The former governor described Ogene as a committed adherent to his (Obi's) philosophy of “building a new Nigeria” and appealed to the people that “I am here to beg you to vote for us, vote for Labour Party, vote for Afam Ogene, we will support him, and, he will rebuild here (Ogbaru).”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Remember that I built all these roads here when I was governor, if you vote for us in this Saturday’s re-run election, we will come back to thank you; Afam Ogene will develop here,” Obi said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG appoints Prof. Mahmud as CMD, National Hospital, Abuja

FG appoints Prof. Mahmud as CMD, National Hospital, Abuja

Igbo group begs Tinubu, NASS to intervene in Ekweremadu's case in UK

Igbo group begs Tinubu, NASS to intervene in Ekweremadu's case in UK

12,108 Edo residents benefited from FG cash transfer programme

12,108 Edo residents benefited from FG cash transfer programme

Tinubu cautions against violence ahead of supplementary poll

Tinubu cautions against violence ahead of supplementary poll

Labour Party fighting thieves in Nigeria to create a new country - Obi

Labour Party fighting thieves in Nigeria to create a new country - Obi

Kebbi gov approves early payment of April salary ahead of Sallah festival

Kebbi gov approves early payment of April salary ahead of Sallah festival

Gov Emmanuel inaugurates 6.64km road in Akwa Ibom

Gov Emmanuel inaugurates 6.64km road in Akwa Ibom

PDP leaders, supporters defect to APC in Ondo

PDP leaders, supporters defect to APC in Ondo

Okonjo-Iweala wants Otti to adopt transparent, disruptive strategies in Abia

Okonjo-Iweala wants Otti to adopt transparent, disruptive strategies in Abia

Pulse Sports

Manchester United manager blames Sevilla draw on bad luck

Manchester United manager blames Sevilla draw on bad luck

Super Eagle Terem Moffi gives Nice advantage against Basel with brilliant brace

Super Eagle Terem Moffi gives Nice advantage against Basel with brilliant brace

How good was Obafemi Martins' breakout year at Inter Milan?

How good was Obafemi Martins' breakout year at Inter Milan?

Europa League: Manchester United did not miss Rashford against Sevilla, they lacked control

Europa League: Manchester United did not miss Rashford against Sevilla, they lacked control

AFN's incompetence strikes again as another athlete dumps Nigeria for USA

AFN's incompetence strikes again as another athlete dumps Nigeria for USA

Sadio Mane suspended indefinitely by Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane suspended indefinitely by Bayern Munich

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi

FG challenges Obi to provide clarification on leaked audio conversation

Sinatu Ojikutu served as a deputy governor of Lagos State from 1992 to 1993. She was deputy governor to Michael Otedola. (Guardian)

I will renounce my citizenship before Tinubu’s inauguration  —  Ex-Lagos deputy gov

Bola Ahmed Tinubu

APC to subpoena IGP to testify in Tinubu's alleged drug case

Wole Soyinka

Wole Soyinka writes to Obidients