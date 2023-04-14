Labour Party fighting thieves in Nigeria to create a new country - Obi

This was also as the former Anambra State governor insisted that nobody can force him to flee Nigeria.

He said these at Holiday Resort, Onitsha, on Thursday, April 13, 2023, where he went to rally support for the Labour Party candidate in this Saturday's supplementary election in Ogbaru Federal Constituency.

Obi alleged that there are too many "thieves" responsible for the sufferings of the Nigerian masses, vowing that his party will not waver in its commitment to purge the country's political system of such people.

He promised never to give up on the movement to restore the country's glory until those sabotaging the people are booted out of political offices in Nigeria.

“There is too much suffering in this country, and, that is what we, in Labour Party, are fighting to end. There are many thieves in the country. So, Labour Party is fighting to create a new Nigeria. I am here with you, and nobody is going to force me to leave Nigeria”, Obi said.

The Labour Party candidate had earlier embarked on a road show to campaign in wards in the constituency where the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will determine a winner via a supplementary poll.

Obi was accompanied by Anambra North Senator-elect Tony Nwoye, and Oseloka Obaze as he presented the Labour Party candidate in the constituency, Afam Ogene, to the people of the area.

The former governor described Ogene as a committed adherent to his (Obi's) philosophy of “building a new Nigeria” and appealed to the people that “I am here to beg you to vote for us, vote for Labour Party, vote for Afam Ogene, we will support him, and, he will rebuild here (Ogbaru).”

