Labour Party FCT senatorial candidate cries over plan to rig her out.

Kingibe, while addressing journalist in Abuja said that there was no over voting in Bwari Area Council, therefore, the cancellation was uncalled for.

According to her, a mistake in the tabulation of results should not affect the victory of a candidate.

She said she was told that the person that wrote the figure made a mistake whether knowingly or unknowingly, “and the person put two plus two equals to five”.

She added that the official now referred to the mistake as over voting.

She said that the Electoral Officer (EO) said it was an error from the person that wrote the results “whether he did it on purpose or accidentally, was not clear”.

“All the results sheets show there was no over voting in any of the polling units. So, why cancel the result of the entire area council? We have watched them.

“They have been looking for a reason to cancel all our strongholds and suddenly, they found an error and that can’t stand.

“They said it is not their job to look at the results sheets on over voting. We have had enough.

“They said we should go to the polls, they want to impose people on us, it will not work. The way this country is going, we’ve had enough.””

Earlier, Ireti had called on her supporters to keep calm over the delay in the announcement of election results, saying “the margin is too high for manipulation”.