RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Labour Party embarks on massive rural mobilisation in Enugu state

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Labour Party (LP), Enugu State chapter has directed Local Government Executives of the party to embark on massive enlightenment of the rural dwellers ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Plateau lawmaker dumps PDP for Labour Party.
Plateau lawmaker dumps PDP for Labour Party.

The State Chairman of the party, Mr Casmir Agbo, gave the directive on Wednesday during a meeting with the new Executives of the 17 Local Government Area chapters.

Recommended articles

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Agbo said that the meeting marked the beginning of mass mobilisation of the electorate in the state.

“The executives have been given the mandate to move into the nooks and crannies of their areas and sensitise the people about the activities of Labour Party.

“Though we are not entirely new as a political party, but we are aware that the bad leadership style of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over time has affected the psyche of voters in the state.

“We want to reinvigorate their appetite and hunger to participate in the electoral process.

“We want them to have hope in the new Nigeria which we are bringing on board.

“I tell you, it’s going to be a “Tsunami” in Enugu State, we have already taken over the state and the country,” he said.

Agbo, who doubles as the Governorship Candidate of the party, said the party would soon come out with a blueprint on how to govern the state, if voted into power.

He said that their aim was to permanently retire PDP in the state through good leadership that is accountable to the people.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kano Assembly approves Ganduje’s N10bn loan request

Kano Assembly approves Ganduje’s N10bn loan request

Electoral Act: Reps may override Buhari's veto over statutory delegates

Electoral Act: Reps may override Buhari's veto over statutory delegates

Army rescues abducted Chibok girl, son, in Borno

Army rescues abducted Chibok girl, son, in Borno

FRSC deploys 1,500 officers, ambulances, tow trucks for Ekiti election

FRSC deploys 1,500 officers, ambulances, tow trucks for Ekiti election

2023: APC South Korea rallies support for Tinubu

2023: APC South Korea rallies support for Tinubu

Osun Governorship election: INEC says 333,179 PVCs ready for collection

Osun Governorship election: INEC says 333,179 PVCs ready for collection

Lagos Govt, partners to vaccinate 5 million children against measles

Lagos Govt, partners to vaccinate 5 million children against measles

NCDC expresses dismay at description of Nigeria as cholera endemic

NCDC expresses dismay at description of Nigeria as cholera endemic

FG approves 109 e-Learning Centres for Primary education in Nigeria

FG approves 109 e-Learning Centres for Primary education in Nigeria

Trending

BREAKING: Tinubu wins APC presidential ticket

Bola Tinubu

Buhari, I’m sorry, it’s time for revenge – Tinubu says during acceptance speech

President Muhammadu Buhari with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

What to expect from 2023 presidential candidates based on their Zodiac Signs

2023 presidential candidates and their Zodiac signs

PDP dismisses Peter Obi’s popularity as South-East leaders demand VP slot

Peter Obi is now the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (PG)