Labour Party drops NLC, TUC presidents from presidential campaign council

It was learnt that the names of NLC President Ayuba Wabba, and TUC President Festus Osifo, were removed following opposition from some quarters.

The party announced this yesterday in Abuja while promising to release a supplementary list to accommodate the names of those it omitted from its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

What Labour Party said: LP said the list would be released before the inauguration of its campaign council for the Peter Obi and Yusuf Baba-Ahmed presidential bid.

The party’s National Chairman Julius Abure stated these while addressing reporters at the end of an expanded National Working Committee (NWC) meeting of the party in Abuja.

A communiqué issued at the end of the NCW meeting read: “It is in the strength of the above that the Presidential Campaign Council has been duly announced with representation across all states, tribes and faith. The Labour Party hereby announces the endorsement of the Campaign Council.

“However, we acknowledge some omissions and misplacement of some names in the campaign council, which will be corrected and a supplementary list released before the inauguration of the council. Also corrected is the inclusion of NCfront, NLC and TUC members in the campaign list.

“The expanded NWC reaffirms that National Chairman Julius Abure is a diligent administrator and the effect of his expertise is felt by every member of the party and, therefore, urges him to continue with the good work of leading the party to victory come 2023.

“Labour Party is fully ready, and all parameters to prosecute the election in 2023 have been put in place and, as of the moment, we are consolidating the momentum that will help us to establish a new Nigeria, come May 29, 2023. We also further make it clear that the Labour Party enjoys a robust relationship with the new campaign council.

“The party reiterates its commitment to gender, youth and social inclusion in all facets of its political aspects and operations…”