RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Labour Party denies removing its Plateau chairman

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Labour Party (LP), has refuted media report, alleging that its Plateau chairman, Mrs Grace Zamfara, has been removed from office.

Plateau lawmaker dumps PDP for Labour Party.
Plateau lawmaker dumps PDP for Labour Party.

This is contained in a statement issued by the state Public Relations Officer of the party, Mr James Adara, on Monday in Jos.

“The State Executive Council of our great party wishes to inform the general public that all the democratically elected state officials of the party are presently functioning in their respective constitutional capacities.

“No official of the party has been removed from his/her position.

“We wish to categorically state that we are fully aware of the scheming and sinister moves by some political parties in the state against the LP.

“They are planning to sow the seeds of discord among the rank and file of the party members in Plateau,” he said.

The spokesperson stated that the general acceptance of the party by the people was posing serious threats to other parties and hence the gimmicks to cause disaffection.

“Dr Patrick Dakum is our governorship candidate for 2023 general elections.

“The clarification became imperative because of some misinformation making the rounds,” he said.

He said that LP has confidence in Dakum, as its governorship candidate in state and that the party would give him its total support to succeed.

He said that Mr Yohanna Margif, the former candidate was properly substituted in line with the provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act.

He solicited for the support of LP faithful and the general public, to enable Dakum win the governorship election.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos becomes co-owner of Odu’a Investment Company

Lagos becomes co-owner of Odu’a Investment Company

PDP crisis: Ayu signed resignation letter and gave it to David Mark - Source reveals

PDP crisis: Ayu signed resignation letter and gave it to David Mark - Source reveals

Biafra: Why Peter Obi cannot tag IPOB terrorists – Adamu Garba

Biafra: Why Peter Obi cannot tag IPOB terrorists – Adamu Garba

Kano assembly to screen 8 Commissioner nominees Aug. 22

Kano assembly to screen 8 Commissioner nominees Aug. 22

Labour Party denies removing its Plateau chairman

Labour Party denies removing its Plateau chairman

I have broken no law accepting Tinubu’s appointment – Keyamo

I have broken no law accepting Tinubu’s appointment – Keyamo

Osun to hold Local Government elections on Oct. 15

Osun to hold Local Government elections on Oct. 15

APC low on funds as staff lament salary delay

APC low on funds as staff lament salary delay

Fact-check: Ghanaian President didn’t ask Tinubu to give Peter Obi a chance

Fact-check: Ghanaian President didn’t ask Tinubu to give Peter Obi a chance

Trending

Governor Nyesom Wike receives three APC Governors; Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo states at his Port Harcourt residence on Friday, July 8, 2022. [@OvieNews]

Why I invited Tinubu's men to commission projects in Rivers – Nyesom Wike

Peter Obi, 2023 Presidential Candidate

My Northern friends laughed when asked about Peter Obi's chances - Ulasi

Presidential candidates of the APC, Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (Punch)

Obidients: Peter Obi backs Bola Tinubu’s call for issue-based campaign

Akeredolu (GuradianNG)

I'll have no problem if Peter Obi becomes president- APC's Akeredolu