Labour Party claims Theodore Orji's senatorial seat in Abia

Udo announced that Retired Col. Augustine Akobundu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) came second with 41,447 votes, while Chief Samuel Onuigbo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 7,997 votes.

He said that Chief Chukwumere Wachukwu of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) got 7, 395 votes, while Mr Ahandi Nweke of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) got 4,637 votes.

Udo also said that Mr John Godson of ADC got 1,980 votes, Mr Patrick Nwosu of SDP scored 1,030 votes, while Mr Kenry Ibekwe of NRM polled 587 votes.

Others, including Mr Aiyelabegan Abdul of NNPP got 541 votes and Mr Ubani Chukwu of AA scored 187 votes.

Udo said: “Darlington Nwokocha of Labour Party having certified the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected.”