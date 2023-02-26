ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Labour Party claims agent signed election result at gunpoint in Lagos

Samson Toromade

The Labour Party has rejected results in two LGAs in Lagos as collation continues.

LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi
LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Millions of Nigerians went to the polls on Saturday, February 25, 2023 to elect the next president to replace President Muhammadu Buhari in May.

24 hours after polls closed, states like Lagos have started announcing the results of the closely-contested election.

When officials announced the total number of votes in Badagry Local Government Area of the state, the LP agent at the collation centre objected. She claimed the score didn't tally with what her party already has based on the collation of the polling unit results across the LGA.

The officials said her complaint was moot because her party's agent signed the result sheet, but she noted the agent did it under duress.

"The agent reported to me he had to sign at gunpoint. That's exactly what happened," she said.

The LP official also strongly rejected the result of Lagos Mainland LGA when it was announced. She said thugs disrupted voting in the area and disenfranchised supporters of the party. When officials noted again that the party's agent also signed the result, she insisted that her complaint be taken seriously. The officials called for a one-hour break to deal with the issue.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu [Twitter/@FSyusuf]
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu [Twitter/@FSyusuf] Pulse Nigeria

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, won Badagry LGA with 31,903 and the LP's Peter Obi ended up in second place with 10,956 votes. Tinubu also won Lagos Mainland LGA with 20,030 votes ahead of Obi's 18, 698.

Tinubu is leading in Lagos, according to the result of eight LGAs announced before the break. He's won 215,442 votes and Obi is not too far behind with 118,844 votes. The electoral officials are yet to announce the record of votes in the remaining 12 LGAs in Lagos.

Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) is the other contender in the presidential race, but he's polled terribly in Lagos with only 30,368 votes so far.

The National Collation Centre in Abuja has announced the result of the presidential election in Ekiti State which Tinubu also won with 201,494 votes. Atiku finished second with 89,554 votes and Obi scored 11,397 votes.

The national collation will continue in the capital city on Monday, February 27.

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade Samson Toromade is a News Editor at Pulse with focus on all things good, bad, and ugly about Nigerian affairs. Contact: samson.toromade@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC wins Katsina North senatorial seat

APC wins Katsina North senatorial seat

Lecturer who impersonated INEC official caught with 17 BVAS

Lecturer who impersonated INEC official caught with 17 BVAS

ADC's Leke Abejide wins House of Reps seat in Kogi

ADC's Leke Abejide wins House of Reps seat in Kogi

Oshiomhole wins Senate seat in Edo

Oshiomhole wins Senate seat in Edo

INEC rejects election results from Okowa’s LGA

INEC rejects election results from Okowa’s LGA

Labour Party claims agent signed election result at gunpoint in Lagos

Labour Party claims agent signed election result at gunpoint in Lagos

Obi defeats Tinubu in Ikeja LG

Obi defeats Tinubu in Ikeja LG

Jandor visits woman injured during election in Lagos

Jandor visits woman injured during election in Lagos

NNPP protest as Kwara supporters denied voting rights

NNPP protest as Kwara supporters denied voting rights

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu

Obi, Tinubu, Atiku. [PM News]

BREAKING: Tinubu wins polling unit, defeats Atiku, Obi