Labour Party candidate wins House of Reps seat in Enugu
The rep-elect floored his closest rival from the PDP in a landslide contest.
The Returning Officer, Prof. Romanus Eze, announced the results on Sunday at Nsukka INEC office.
Eze said Obetta scored a total of 50,881 votes to defeat his closest rival, Chief Vita Abba of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 19,347 votes.
