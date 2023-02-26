ADVERTISEMENT
Labour Party candidate wins House of Reps seat in Enugu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The rep-elect floored his closest rival from the PDP in a landslide contest.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Romanus Eze, announced the results on Sunday at Nsukka INEC office.

Eze said Obetta scored a total of 50,881 votes to defeat his closest rival, Chief Vita Abba of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 19,347 votes.

