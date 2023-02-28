ADVERTISEMENT
Labour Party candidate wins Anambra East/West Fed Constituency

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Peter Anaekwe of the Labour Party (LP) has won the Anambra East and West Federal Constituency election in the Feb. 25 General Elections.

labour party flag (TheGuardianNg)
Dr Ugochukwu Okafor, the Returning Officer of the Federal Constituency election, announced the results on Monday in Otuocha, Anambra East Local Government Area.

Okafor said that Anaekwe scored 14,847 to defeat his closest opponent, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and incumbent Representative who scored 13,782.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election was earlier declared null and void in two polling units but was reversed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The polling units were Umualum Square, PU 004 and Umugalagu PU 007 both in Aguleri ward 2, Anambra East Local Government Area.

“Mr Peter Anaekwe of the Labour party having scored highest votes stand returned as winner of the election,” the returning officer declared.

Mr Obinna Emenaka, a sitting member of the Anambra House of Assembly under the PDP scored 4,806 while Mr Anthony Madubueze of NNPP scored 156.

Labour Party candidate wins Anambra East/West Fed Constituency

