Labour Party calls for removal of Labour minister for lack of focus

Ima Elijah

They called on security agencies to investigate her alleged involvement in the ongoing crisis within the Abia State chapter of the LP.

Honourable Nkiruka Onyejeocha [Channelstvonline]

The demand was made by the National Youth Leader of the LP, Prince Kennedy Ahanotu, during a press conference held in Abuja on Wednesday, October 26, 2023.

LP youth leader tells President Tinubu to drop famale minister from office [PN] Pulse Nigeria

Ahanotu expressed concerns over Onyejeocha's purported lack of dedication to her job, urging the government to take immediate action. He also urged security agencies to investigate her alleged involvement in the ongoing crisis within the Abia state chapter of the LP.

"We are calling on the present government to relieve Onyejeocha of her ministerial role as she has lost focus and refused to concentrate on the assignment given to her," Ahanotu stated.

He further highlighted what he termed an "unholy alliance" between Onyejeocha and some expelled members of the Labour Party, led by Chief Lamidi Apapa. Ahanotu claimed that this alliance aimed to perpetuate the crisis within the party, disrupting its stability and progress.

In a response via Daily Trust, Onyejeocha dismissed the allegations levelled against her by the LP. She accused the party of indulging in self-inflicted internal turmoil and asserted that the accusations were part of a paid campaign against her.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
