This was confirmed by The Cable News after a chat with a source from the anti-graft agency on Friday, March 8, 2019.

Two commissioners, Nurudeen Banu and Yusuf Abdulkadir, heading the state Ministries of Finance and also Water Resources, were held alongside the Accountant General.

"Those arrested and currently being interrogated in respect of the suspicious withdrawal include: Commissioner for Finance, Nurudeen Banu; Accountant General, Sulaiman Ishola; Commissioner for Water Resources, Yusuf Abdulkadir; Head of Service, Susan Modupe Oluwole; Special Adviser, Commissioner for Energy, Eleja Taiwo Banu; Chief of Staff, Abdulwahab Yusuf; officials of the Secretary to the State Government, and those of the Government House.

"Investigations by EFCC operatives revealed that the said money was withdrawn from the state’s account domiciled with Sterling Bank," The Cable shared a report by the EFCC who earlier nabbed the Accountant General of Imo State alleged money laundering.

According to a statement from the EFCC as reported by The Cable News, the Accountant General was apprehended through an intelligence effort.

He had tried to withdraw N1.05 billion in bits from Tuesday to Thursday. It was reportedly done to help state governor Rochas Okorocha's cause in the guber poll.