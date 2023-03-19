ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Kwara Speaker wins Ilesha-Gwanara Constituency for 2nd term

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, the Speaker, Kwara House of Assembly, as winner of the Ilesha-Gwanara State Constituency.

Salihu Yakubu-Danladi (DailyPost)
Salihu Yakubu-Danladi (DailyPost)

Recommended articles

“Yakubu Danladi-Salihu of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” Rafiu declared.

In his acceptance speech, Danladi-Salihu lauded his constituents for their massive support which led to his victory, assuring them that he would continue to prioritise

their welfare.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wish to thank my constituents for the show of love and massive support that earned me this sweet victory at the poll.

“I will continue to appreciate and reciprocate this rare gesture with another superlative performance in office while prioritising people’s welfare,” he added.

Similarly, Magaji Oba Abdulkadir of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner of the House of Assembly election, representing Magaji Ngeri Constituency in Ilorin Central.

Abdulkadir was declared winner of the contest by INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Bernard Enaibe, having polled the highest votes of 14,080 to defeat his closest rival, Abdullah Sodiq, of the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP), who scored 10,127.

Bayero Yahaya of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), came far third in the contest with a total votes of 1,257, while candidate of the Labour Party (LP) secured 259 votes to clinch fourth position in the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Magaji expressed his profound gratitude to Gov. Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq for giving him the opportunity to represent his people.

He also promised to consolidate on the legacy of his late brother, Olawoyin Magaji, left behind.

According to him, Olawoyin performed excellently well during his lifetime as a lawmaker, to bring honour to the family, his constituency and the state at large.

He thanked the people of Magaji Ngeri for trusting in him through their votes, time, money and dedication, promising that he would ensure they all benefit from his good office.

“The election has come and gone, but it has spoken the minds of the people, from the beginning till the end, it’s peaceful, no crisis and people came out to exercise their civic rights.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC candidate wins Awe South Constituency, Nasarawa

APC candidate wins Awe South Constituency, Nasarawa

No widespread violence during gov, assembly elections - Lagos CP insists

No widespread violence during gov, assembly elections - Lagos CP insists

'You defeated those children’ – Keyamo felicitates Desmond Elliot

'You defeated those children’ – Keyamo felicitates Desmond Elliot

Stop interfering in Lagos politics - Tinubu's campaign spokesman warns Igbo

Stop interfering in Lagos politics - Tinubu's campaign spokesman warns Igbo

'Thugs conducted the elections' – Reuben Abati slams INEC

'Thugs conducted the elections' – Reuben Abati slams INEC

Surulere: Desmond Elliot wins, offers to work with opponents

Surulere: Desmond Elliot wins, offers to work with opponents

APC's David wins Badagry House of Assembly Constituency 2 in Lagos

APC's David wins Badagry House of Assembly Constituency 2 in Lagos

Kwara Speaker wins Ilesha-Gwanara Constituency for 2nd term

Kwara Speaker wins Ilesha-Gwanara Constituency for 2nd term

Lagos Speaker wins sixth term

Lagos Speaker wins sixth term

Pulse Sports

Gossip: Messi to stay in Paris, ex-Arsenal star wants Osimhen at PSG

Gossip: Messi to stay in Paris, ex-Arsenal star wants Osimhen at PSG

Rybakina delivers ice-cold victory over Swiatek to reach first Indian Wells final

Rybakina delivers ice-cold victory over Swiatek to reach first Indian Wells final

Tobi Amusan begins 2023 season with win in Auburn

Tobi Amusan begins 2023 season with win in Auburn

West Ham youngster cites Osimhen as inspiration after scoring first senior goal

West Ham youngster cites Osimhen as inspiration after scoring first senior goal

Victor Osimhen could win the Ballon d'Or if Napoli win the UEFA Champions League

Victor Osimhen could win the Ballon d'Or if Napoli win the UEFA Champions League

LaLiga Preview: 3 biggest stats ft Real Madrid vs Barcelona

LaLiga Preview: 3 biggest stats ft Real Madrid vs Barcelona

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

BREAKING: INEC starts uploading governorship election results on IReV

Wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, (aka Jandor), Maryam Adediran. (Independent)

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi unwilling to join Tinubu's 'Govt of National Unity'