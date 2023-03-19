Kwara Speaker wins Ilesha-Gwanara Constituency for 2nd term

“Yakubu Danladi-Salihu of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” Rafiu declared.

In his acceptance speech, Danladi-Salihu lauded his constituents for their massive support which led to his victory, assuring them that he would continue to prioritise

their welfare.

“I wish to thank my constituents for the show of love and massive support that earned me this sweet victory at the poll.

“I will continue to appreciate and reciprocate this rare gesture with another superlative performance in office while prioritising people’s welfare,” he added.

Similarly, Magaji Oba Abdulkadir of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner of the House of Assembly election, representing Magaji Ngeri Constituency in Ilorin Central.

Abdulkadir was declared winner of the contest by INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Bernard Enaibe, having polled the highest votes of 14,080 to defeat his closest rival, Abdullah Sodiq, of the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP), who scored 10,127.

Bayero Yahaya of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), came far third in the contest with a total votes of 1,257, while candidate of the Labour Party (LP) secured 259 votes to clinch fourth position in the election.

Magaji expressed his profound gratitude to Gov. Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq for giving him the opportunity to represent his people.

He also promised to consolidate on the legacy of his late brother, Olawoyin Magaji, left behind.

According to him, Olawoyin performed excellently well during his lifetime as a lawmaker, to bring honour to the family, his constituency and the state at large.

He thanked the people of Magaji Ngeri for trusting in him through their votes, time, money and dedication, promising that he would ensure they all benefit from his good office.