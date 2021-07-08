RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Kwara Senators declare support for Gov Abdulrazaq over feud with Lai Mohammed

News Agency Of Nigeria

Senators from Kwara have declared their unflinching support for Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, describing their working relationship with him as harmonious.

From Left: Dr. Ibrahim Oloriegbe Yahaya- Kwara Central, Pharm. Sadiq Umar - Kwara North, President Muhammadu Buhari and Arch Lola Ashiru- Kwara South
From Left: Dr. Ibrahim Oloriegbe Yahaya- Kwara Central, Pharm. Sadiq Umar - Kwara North, President Muhammadu Buhari and Arch Lola Ashiru- Kwara South

The Senators, Lola Ashiru (Kwara South), Ibrahim Oloriegbe (Kwara Central) and Umar Sadiq (Kwara North), stated this while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

The trio said they recognised the governor as the authentic leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Speaking on the crisis in the state, they clarified that all the money realised by the APC in the state to prosecute the 2019 elections were judiciously utilised under the leadership of AbdulRazaq.

Ashiru said, “Of recent, there has been some issues in the media about Kwara.

“Our meeting here is to assure you that Kwara, under the leadership of Gov. Abdulrazaq, is doing extremely very well in terms of development, both physical and urban development.

“We want to assure you that concerning the issue at hand, we don’t want to escalate it, because it is totally centred on what happened two years ago.

“We feel we have passed that milestone. We are in a new era, a very good era; an era where the slogan of Otoge was orchestrated and we are happy that today, we have a new revolution in Kwara.”

He, therefore, called on indigenes of the state to give peace a chance.

Lending his voice, Oloriegbe said they were very focused on the programme (Otoge) and what it meant.

“As senators, we are working harmoniously with the governor. We want to bring everybody together.

“I want to assure you that the focus should be the people and not the individual holding position,” he said.

The lawmaker also said that the revalidation of the state party’s membership registration would commence on July 24.

This, he explained, was to enable those yet to register to do so before the state party’s congress.

Meanwhile, Sadiq said that the struggle for the Otoge Movement was worth it, adding that after a revolution, it was expected that there would be some disagreements.

“What may appear a disagreement is just one of those little post-revolutionary challenges.

“We can assure you that Kwara is still a strong and solid state that is looking to the future and the journey has started,” Sadiq said.

