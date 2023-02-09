Kwara SDP Rep candidate seeks entrenchment of quality legislation

Popoola made the call on in Ilorin on Wednesday at the 36th Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kwara Council, Media Parliament, themed: ”With Quality Representation, Social Re-engineering is Possible”.

According to him, the absence of legislation will make a democratic system autocratic.

Popoola noted that the major impediment that draw the nation backward was the absence of quality legislation.

He also advocated for a reduction of the powers of the executive to enable other sectors function optimally.

The SDP candidate urged the general public to have interest in politics in order to nominate qualified leaders to lead them.