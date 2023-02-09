This is to strengthen democracy and make the country better, he said.
Kwara SDP Rep candidate seeks entrenchment of quality legislation
Mr Saheed Popoola, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) House of Representatives Candidate for Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun Federal Constituency of Kwara, has called for the entrenchment of quality legislation in the nation’s democratic system.
Recommended articles
Popoola made the call on in Ilorin on Wednesday at the 36th Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kwara Council, Media Parliament, themed: ”With Quality Representation, Social Re-engineering is Possible”.
According to him, the absence of legislation will make a democratic system autocratic.
Popoola noted that the major impediment that draw the nation backward was the absence of quality legislation.
He also advocated for a reduction of the powers of the executive to enable other sectors function optimally.
The SDP candidate urged the general public to have interest in politics in order to nominate qualified leaders to lead them.
Earlier in his address of welcome, the Kwara NUJ Chairman, Malam Ahmed Abdullateef, said the legislative arm of government should be made to work as an independent entity to make things better.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng