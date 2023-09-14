Kwara Govt to include trad. rulers in policy implementation - Commissioner

Hon. Abdullahi Bata, the State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, gave the assurance in Ilorin, when he paid a courtesy visit on the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

The commissioner said that the visit was made to identify with the Emir and also seek his royal blessings on assumption of the cabinet responsible for the traditional institutions. He emphasised the important roles the traditional institution played in maintenance of peaceful co-existence in the state and the nation as a whole.

Bata expressed appreciation to the Emir for the warm reception accorded him during the visit, while assuring that he would always make himself available to deliberate on issues bothering on the development of the state.

He commended the Emir for the support given to the State Governor, Malam Abdulrahaman AbdulRazaq, and his appointees in the last four years.

In his response, Gambari expressed happiness with the commissioner’s visit, saying it would afford them the opportunity to discuss issues relating to the affairs of the state and the traditional institutions respectively.

The Emir expressed optimism that Bata would bring his vast experience to bear for the betterment of all in the state. The traditional ruler added that the Emirate would give the necessary support needed and proffer possible solutions for the development of the state.