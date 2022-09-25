Kwara Governor AbdulRazaq confident of Tinubu’s victory in 2023

The governor, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Raji Rasaq, said his record of performance in office, with impacts across the state, was convincing enough that the APC government was better off and could market Asiwaju and other contestants of the party.

He said both the NCAA and SWAGA, among other support groups, wey strong canvassers for realisation of Asiwaju’s political ambition.

He said Kwara was one of the few states that delivered overwhelming majority votes for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 election, saying the people were still determined to replicate same for Tinubu come 2023.

He enjoined the party followers in the state to remain steadfast, focused and free from financial inducement, asking them to work hard for the success of the party across board.

The National Chairman, SWAGA and NCAA, Sen. Dayo Adeyeye, expressed certainty that Kwara would deliver for Tinubu, judging from how the state government and its people have been showing love and support for the presidential candidate.

While promising that Kwara would be in the forefront of development under Asiwaju’s government, Adeyeye described Asiwaju Tinubu as a marketable product who would rely on his good antecedents.

State Chairman for APC, Mr Sunday Fagbemi, said Gov. AbdulRazaq’s performance was outstanding and remained a campaign message for all party candidates, asking party faithful to shun violence and make the campaigns issue-based.

He appreciated the state Chairman for SWAGA and NCAA, Mr Olabanji Olayemi, and his team, for working excellently to realise the campaign office.

Mr Olabanji Olayemi, in his submission, said progressive people of the state were determined to partake in the widely accepted struggle to enthrone Tinubu to accelerate further hope in Nigeria.