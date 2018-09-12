Kwara Gov Ahmed submits senatorial nomination form

news

Kwara Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed, has submitted his nomination form for the Kwara South Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

On Saturday, September 8, 2018, the governor declared his intention to contest the Kwara South senatorial seat.

Gov Ahmed defected to the PDP from the APC on July 31, 2018, alongside Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Submitting the form on behalf of the Governor, the State Acting Chairman of PDP Elders Council, Alhaji Kola Yusuf, said the governor has demonstrated capacity to give quality representation to the people of Kwara South Senatorial District.

Alhaji Yusuf, who is also the Chairman, Kwara South elders forum, explained that Governor Ahmed has made the district proud with the massive infrastructure development, prompt payment of salaries and excellent performance in all sectors of the economy.

Effective representation

The former federal lawmaker expressed hope that the governor would guarantee effective representation at federal level.

In his response, Shittu assured Governor Ahmed's delegation of a level playing field in the forthcoming primaries of the party.

According to him, the PDP will be neutral in dealing with all aspirants during the primary elections.

Engr Shittu said with the commitment and interest shown by party faithful in picking up nomination forms for different offices, the party would coast to victory in 2019.

Should he win, Ahmed will be joining a long list of politicians who became senators after serving as governors.