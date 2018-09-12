Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Kwara Gov Ahmed submits senatorial nomination form

2019 Election Kwara Gov Ahmed submits senatorial nomination form

Gov Abdulfatah Ahmed says he has demonstrated capacity to give quality representation to the people of Kwara South Senatorial District.

  • Published:
Kwara Gov Ahmed submits senatorial nomination form play

State Acting Chairman of PDP Elders Council, Alhaji Kola Yusuf, submits Kwara South Senatorial District form on behalf of Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed

(Kwara State govt)

Kwara Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed, has submitted his nomination form for the Kwara South Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

On Saturday, September 8, 2018, the governor declared his intention to contest the Kwara South senatorial seat.

Gov Ahmed defected to the PDP from the APC on July 31, 2018, alongside Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Submitting the form on behalf of the Governor, the State Acting Chairman of PDP Elders Council, Alhaji Kola Yusuf, said the governor has demonstrated capacity to give quality representation to the people of Kwara South Senatorial District.

Alhaji Yusuf, who is also the Chairman, Kwara South elders forum,  explained that Governor Ahmed has made the district proud with the massive infrastructure development, prompt payment of salaries and excellent performance in all sectors of the economy.

Effective representation

The former federal lawmaker expressed hope that the governor would guarantee effective representation at federal level.

In his response, Shittu assured Governor Ahmed's delegation of a level playing field in the forthcoming primaries of the party.

According to him, the PDP will be neutral in dealing with all aspirants during the primary elections.

Engr Shittu said with the commitment and interest shown by party faithful in picking up nomination forms for different offices, the party would coast to victory in 2019.

Should he win, Ahmed will be joining a long list of politicians who became senators after serving as governors.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Sowore Presidential aspirant protests Ooni Ogunwusi's lateness at Ife...bullet
2 Femi Otedola Billionaire has accepted to run for Lagos Governor under...bullet
3 Ambode Here's why people are saying Lagos Gov is about to dump APCbullet

Related Articles

Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Governor dumps APC for PDP
Saraki Senate President finally dumps APC
Saraki Senate President’s campaign team hits North-West, North-East zone
In Kwara Govt approves appointment of new Olomu of Omu-Aran
Abdulfatah Ahmed Governor wants to represent Kwara South at the senate

Politics

In Kaduna APC governorship aspirant to boycott indirect primaries
Otedola's entry into governorship race is good for Lagosians
Pulse Opinion Otedola's entry into governorship race is good for Lagosians
Fela Durotoye begs Nigerians to buy him N3.5m nomination form
Fela Durotoye Aspirant begs Nigerians to buy him N3.5m nomination form to run for President
Okorocha sacks son-in-law and anointed successor, Nwosu
Okorocha Imo Governor sacks son-in-law and anointed successor, Nwosu, 12 others