Kwara assembly confirms Abolore as commissioner in State Executive Council

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dr Afeez Abolore [Accurate News Nigeria]

The House confirmed the appointment of Abolore at the Committee of Whole following his screening in the hallowed chamber. The House asked Abolore to take a bow after answering some questions from the lawmakers.

Appearing before the lawmakers, the commissioner designate pledged good working relationship between the executive and legislature towards delivering dividends of democracy to the people.

The former commissioner for Tertiary Education promised to key into the policy direction of Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and assured the people of justifying the confidence reposed in him for his reappointment.

The Speaker, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, therefore, directed the Clerk of the House, Alhaji Ahmed Kareem, to communicate the notice of confirmation to the governor.

