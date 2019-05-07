Aro Tajudeen, APC’s Publicity Secretary in the state, said this while speaking with newsmen after the party”s executive council meeting in Ilorin on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that controversy had dogged the race among the members-elect for the number one seat in the House of Assembly.

Tajudeen, however, said the state executive had resolved that it would provide effective leadership in the face of the controversy that had dogged the campaign.

“The executive has resolved that all stakeholders should calm down and wait for the party to come up with a decision.

“We want to avoid further comments on this matter; the executive is ready to provide leadership on this matter.

” It will also champion activities that will guarantee the fulfillment of our party’s campaigns promises.

“To ensure all-inclusive governance and to avert factions in the party, we have resolved that all matters affecting the party shall be handled by the party structures at the various levels,” he said.

Tajudeen also said the executive would inaugurate an Elders’ Advisory Committee at local, senatorial and state levels.