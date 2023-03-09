ADVERTISEMENT
Kwara 2023: PDP Senatorial aspirant endorses Gov. AbdulRazaq

Hajia Aisha Ahman-Pategi, Kwara North Senatorial aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has endorsed the re-election of Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq

Ahman-Pategi, who is a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs between 2019 and 2020, made the endorsement in a statement she issued personally in llorin on Wednesday

“Absolutely, I work for the progressive in the past election. I will do same come Saturday, In-sha Allah,” she declared.

The ex-cabinet member reiterated that as a progressive, her decision was borne out of respect for the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, and her consultations with relevant stakeholders.

“No other side, it’s all about the people of Kwara, especially Kwara North and Pategi. For your information, Asiwaju has been a long time mentor and father to me,” she said.

Ahman-Pategi however said that AbdulRazaq’s commitment to Kwara North earned him a place as the best candidate for a second term in office and to enable him consolidate on his achievements across all sectors.

