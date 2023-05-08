The sports category has moved to a new website.
Kwankwaso's revelation on Sanusi heats up Kano politics

Ima Elijah

Kwankwaso revealed that the incoming government plans to review the dethronement of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi Lamido

Kwankwaso revealed that the incoming government plans to review the dethronement of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II and the 'balkanisation' of the Kano emirate.

Kwankwaso, leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People's Party, made the declaration in a recent interview.

He said that, as elders, they will continue to advise the incoming administration to do the right thing and address the issues.

In a swift response, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who is responsible for the dethronement of Sanusi, defended the creation of the new emirates, saying that they have brought development to those areas and that they are permanent.

He added that those who seek to destroy them will not be welcome in Kano State.

Rabiu Kwankwaso and Abdullahi Ganduje [Legit] Pulse Nigeria

Emir Sanusi II was appointed by Kwankwaso in 2014 following the death of Alhaji Ado Bayero. However, he fell out with Kwankwaso's successor, Ganduje, and was dethroned in 2020.

Many people believe that his dethronement was due to his criticism of the state government's policies and his support for Abba Kabir Yusuf, the present governor-elect, who was then the PDP candidate in the Kano State governorship election.

It is not yet clear whether or not Abba Kabir Yusuf shares Kwankwaso's sentiment on the matte, as he has so far maintained silence

Ima Elijah

