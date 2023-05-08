Kwankwaso's revelation on Sanusi heats up Kano politics

Kwankwaso revealed that the incoming government plans to review the dethronement of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II and the 'balkanisation' of the Kano emirate.

Kwankwaso, leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People's Party, made the declaration in a recent interview.

He said that, as elders, they will continue to advise the incoming administration to do the right thing and address the issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a swift response, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who is responsible for the dethronement of Sanusi, defended the creation of the new emirates, saying that they have brought development to those areas and that they are permanent.

He added that those who seek to destroy them will not be welcome in Kano State.

Pulse Nigeria

Sanusi's appointment and dethronement

Emir Sanusi II was appointed by Kwankwaso in 2014 following the death of Alhaji Ado Bayero. However, he fell out with Kwankwaso's successor, Ganduje, and was dethroned in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people believe that his dethronement was due to his criticism of the state government's policies and his support for Abba Kabir Yusuf, the present governor-elect, who was then the PDP candidate in the Kano State governorship election.