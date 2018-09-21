Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Kwankwaso: Restructuring will speed up Nigeria’s development

Kwankwaso Restructuring will speed up Nigeria’s development

Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State, expressed the view in Lagos while addressing party delegates at the PDP secretariat.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Why Kwankwaso was denied permission to use Eagle Square play Kwankwaso: Restructuring will speed up Nigeria’s development (Daily Post)

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Friday said the country would witness accelerated development if restructured.

Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State, expressed the view in Lagos while addressing party delegates at the PDP secretariat.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kwankwaso’s visit was in continuation of his tour of state chapters to seek support for his aspiration.

The aspirant said restructuring would strengthen the various federating units to reach their potential to promote the country’s prosperity.

Kwankwaso said he was a strong advocate of restructuring, and would speed up the development of the country, if elected president.

“There have been agitations for restructuring in the South West and other parts of the country.

“Let me assure you that I am for anything that would promote the country’s progress.

“I am for anything that would deliver democratic dividends. I support restructuring and I am going to implement it if elected, ” he said.

The aspirant said the All Progressives Congress (APC) had failed in the delivery of its electoral promises to Nigerians.

He said the ruling party had not been able to address security and economic challenges, among other problems facing the country.

Kwankwaso said the PDP would provide the kind of impactful leadership needed to reposition the country, if elected.

He said he had the capacity, experience and passion to turn the country around.

The aspirant appealed to Lagos delegates to vote for him at the convention.

He said apart from having the capacity to deliver, he was the only aspirant with the wide support needed to defeat the APC.

On why he left the PDP in 2014 to join the APC, Kwankwaso said he did so because of the problems in PDP then.

He said he was back because of the new spirit in the PDP, and that it was the only party that could move the country forward.

“When we left the PDP, we thought it was the worst party due to the crisis then.

“Now, the party has been repositioned and we are back.

“We have since realised that PDP is 1000 times better than the APC.

“We are back in the PDP to join forces with our great party men to ensure we defeat the failed APC in 2019,” he said.

The aspirant expressed regret that PDP had never won Lagos despite the strategic importance of the state politically.

He promised to mobilise his supporters in the Kwankwasiya Movement and others to ensure that the party wins the 2019 governorship election in the state.

Speaking, a PDP chieftain in the state, Alhaji Adegoke Adejumo, thanked Kwankwaso for the visit, saying the chapter supported his vision for a better Nigeria. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ambode Lagos Governor allegedly insults Tinubu after phone conversationbullet
2 Ambode Tinubu rejects all pleas from Lagos Governor’s wife in Osogbobullet
3 Jide Sanwo-Olu 7 Things to know about the man who could become the...bullet

Related Articles

Saraki Senate President throws shade at Buhari during Osun governorship election rally for Adeleke
Saraki Buhari does not understand leadership, controlled by cabal, Senate President says
Saraki Senate President boasts he has formula to take Lagos from Tinubu in 2019
Saraki "I will not step down," Senate President says APC cannot impeach him
A Nijeriya Kannun labarai na makon da ya gabata
Tambuwal Buhari is grossly incompetent with no respect for law - Presidential aspirant
Atiku Presidential aspirant says Buhari is not a democrat
Atiku Aspirant cries to Buhari over threats to his life to drop out of presidential race
Buhari Abuja man spends 24 hours on top of telecoms mast to force President to resign

Politics

INEC announces ban of phones in polling booth ahead of Osun guber election
Osun Poll Disregard PDP’s allegation of creating illegal polling units - ‎INEC
APC, PDP
In Enugu Asogwa, APC chieftain in Nsukka joins PDP
Lai Mohammed says PDP members are "certified architects of rigging and thuggery".
Osun Election Lai says PDP members are 'certified architects of rigging and thuggery'
INEC
Osun Poll Our eyes focused on vote-buying, say EU observers
X
Advertisement