Peter Obi: Kwankwaso finally spills why he cannot work with Labour Party

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has revealed the real reason why he cannot work with the Labour Party.
"Labour Party’s hype is gradually coming down..."
He said that the Labour Party is based on ethnicity and religion; hence, he cannot work with the party.
The NNPP flagbearer made the revelation while reeling out his political credentials at the Chatham House on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
What Kwankwaso said: “On Labour Party, I was initially interested in working with them, but at that time, they were at peak of the media hype and we couldn’t reach a compromise. Our party (NNPP) is a National Party, and we’re commanding the support of the masses.
"Labour Party is based on ethnicity and religion, that’s why we can’t work together.
"NNPP is the fastest growing party in Nigeria today, Labour Party’s hype is gradually coming down."
What you should know: The Labour party presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi, has become a major contender in the 2023 race, whose profile has recently shot up as he continues to enjoy massive support from the Nigerian youths.
