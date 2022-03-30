Kwankwaso dumps PDP, obtains NNPP membership form

He expressed hope that other people who believed in the masses would join him to bring a new Nigeria in 2023.

Kwankwaso, who was a founding member of the PDP in 1998, said he joined his ‘friends, brothers and sisters’ in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2014 to foster a democratic change when it became necessary.

He said he was however disappointed when the desired change for a better Nigeria was unrealisable, hence his return to the PDP.

“Earlier today, I resigned and withdrew my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and now, I just registered as a member of the NNPP.

“I have to say that I’m very delighted especially, going by what we are seeing from both parties. I’m sure you know I was one of the founding members of PDP in 1998 and by 1999, I was a governor and so on.

“By 2014, we noted that PDP was derailing and therefore we decided with my friends, brothers and sisters, people that share the same belief with me at that time that democratic change at that time was necessary.

“We succeeded in 2015 to bring change which we believe will bring the desired change for the better in the country. Unfortunately, many of us were disappointed. We had to get out and quit, even though lately.

“The only option we had at the particular time was to come back to PDP in spite of all the issues, you know what happened in 2019, while we did all we could to ensure there was another change, God knows better we still have leadership as it were.

“The good thing in 2019, our main target was to change government in Kano. We also tried all we could, but as pressmen, you were witnesses to what happened especially in Kano.

“We won the election; unfortunately the powers that be decided that government had to be imposed on Kano state.”