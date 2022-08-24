RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Kwankwaso deceived me several times - Rabiu Shekarau

Ima Elijah

Shekarau regretted that with all the many deceptions, he had no place in the NNPP.

Sanata Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso tare da Malam Ibrahim Shekarau
Sanata Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso tare da Malam Ibrahim Shekarau

How Kwankwaso wronged Shekarau: The former governor who accused Kwankwaso of betraying him, added that the presidential candidate also humiliated him.

Shekarau said: “I personally met him at his country home and discussed extensively my decisions to follow him to his new party and he expressed deep happiness.

“And still on May 11, 2022, I still met Kwankwaso because since our last meeting we were not able to meet, and I reminded him of a proposal I submitted to him during our last meeting.”

How Kwankwaso deceived Shekarau: The proposal, according to Shekarau, was the list of his supporters, who were seeking different political offices, and he said when he talked to Kwankwaso about it, he said he was aware of it and definitely something would be done.

“Similarly, on May 16, 2022, Kwankwaso came to my house at about 9pm and we still discussed extensively the same issues; he even called five people including Abba Kabir, Kawu Sumaila, Alhassan Rirum and two others and presented them to me as those to make the lists of contestants.

During the meeting which led to my decamping, Kwankwaso came with my Senatorial Form alone and sneaked it to me telling me that I was the first to receive it and I asked him the ones for my supporters he said it would be done.

“Since then, Kwankwaso kept deceiving me and only for him to later say we are late for my supporters to be on the lists, and there was nothing he could do.”

Shekarau, however, regretted that with all the many more deceptions, he had no place in the NNPP.

What you should know: Shekarau, who is currently representing the Kano Central Senatorial district, confirmed his defection plan even as he did not disclose the party he was defecting to while addressing a crowd of supporters at the Kano Foundation office along BUK Road.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu is an advocate for youths, his antecedents speak for him, says APC Youths

Tinubu is an advocate for youths, his antecedents speak for him, says APC Youths

Kwankwaso deceived me several times - Rabiu Shekarau

Kwankwaso deceived me several times - Rabiu Shekarau

FG, US sign agreement to return fresh $23 million Abacha Loot

FG, US sign agreement to return fresh $23 million Abacha Loot

Imo State Governor commends NBC on Youth Empowered Initiative

Imo State Governor commends NBC on Youth Empowered Initiative

BREAKING: Nigerian lawmaker slumps, dies in South Africa

BREAKING: Nigerian lawmaker slumps, dies in South Africa

'Nobody offended him', Lamido dismisses Wike's 'grievance' with Atiku

'Nobody offended him', Lamido dismisses Wike's 'grievance' with Atiku

We still have enough medical doctors in Nigeria - Minister

We still have enough medical doctors in Nigeria - Minister

2023: Labour Party’s Gubernatorial Candidate, Otti unveils 38-yr-oĺd as running mate

2023: Labour Party’s Gubernatorial Candidate, Otti unveils 38-yr-oĺd as running mate

Buhari queries governors on funds as flood destroys lives

Buhari queries governors on funds as flood destroys lives

Trending

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the Abeokuta residence of the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

2023: What Obasanjo told us about Tinubu's chances – Gbajabiamila

Daysman and Chris Oyakilome

Oyakhilome’s nephew opens up on suspension over support for Tinubu

IPOB members flying a Biafran flag (Sahara Reporters)

BREAKING: IPOB rejects Peter Obi, Igbo presidency

Professor Wole Soyinka speaks on President Buhari's RUGA scheme (Books Live)

I don’t care if Nigeria’s next President, VP, Speaker are same religion – Soyinka