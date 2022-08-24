Kwankwaso deceived me several times - Rabiu Shekarau

How Kwankwaso wronged Shekarau: The former governor who accused Kwankwaso of betraying him, added that the presidential candidate also humiliated him.

Shekarau said: “I personally met him at his country home and discussed extensively my decisions to follow him to his new party and he expressed deep happiness.

“And still on May 11, 2022, I still met Kwankwaso because since our last meeting we were not able to meet, and I reminded him of a proposal I submitted to him during our last meeting.”

How Kwankwaso deceived Shekarau: The proposal, according to Shekarau, was the list of his supporters, who were seeking different political offices, and he said when he talked to Kwankwaso about it, he said he was aware of it and definitely something would be done.

“Similarly, on May 16, 2022, Kwankwaso came to my house at about 9pm and we still discussed extensively the same issues; he even called five people including Abba Kabir, Kawu Sumaila, Alhassan Rirum and two others and presented them to me as those to make the lists of contestants.

“During the meeting which led to my decamping, Kwankwaso came with my Senatorial Form alone and sneaked it to me telling me that I was the first to receive it and I asked him the ones for my supporters he said it would be done.

“Since then, Kwankwaso kept deceiving me and only for him to later say we are late for my supporters to be on the lists, and there was nothing he could do.”

Shekarau, however, regretted that with all the many more deceptions, he had no place in the NNPP.