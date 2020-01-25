Former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has said that his successor, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje will regrets his conduct at the end of his tenure.

Recently, Ganduje while receiving members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) described Kwankwanso as “the most selfish person he has ever come across.”

The former governor said, “At the end of Ganduje’s tenure in 2023, he will regret his actions, not to have formally handed over to the winner of the 2019 governorship race.”

For some time, the relationship between Kwankwaso and Ganduje has been frosty.