Kwakwaso emerges NNPP Presidential Candidate

A former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has emerged as the presidential aspirant of the New Nigeria Peoples Party at the party’s presidential primary election on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Kwankwaso emerged as the NNPP’s standard bearer after delegates made their choice known by voice vote.
The NNPP is currently holding its presidential primary election in the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.
The popular Kano politician left the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP some weeks back after discovering he won’t be able to clinch the party’s presidential ticket. Now he will be facing Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of Labour Party.
