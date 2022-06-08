RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Kwakwaso emerges NNPP Presidential Candidate

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Kwankwaso emerged as the NNPP’s standard bearer after delegates made their choice known by voice vote.

Kwankwaso
Kwankwaso

A former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has emerged as the presidential aspirant of the New Nigeria Peoples Party at the party’s presidential primary election on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Recommended articles

The NNPP is currently holding its presidential primary election in the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

Kwankwaso emerged as the NNPP’s standard bearer after delegates made their choice known by voice vote.

The popular Kano politician left the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP some weeks back after discovering he won’t be able to clinch the party’s presidential ticket. Now he will be facing Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of Labour Party.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Akeredolu congratulates Tinubu, hails other aspirants

Akeredolu congratulates Tinubu, hails other aspirants

APC primary: Keyamo fires shot at Obasanjo after Tinubu's emergence

APC primary: Keyamo fires shot at Obasanjo after Tinubu's emergence

Kwakwaso emerges NNPP Presidential Candidate

Kwakwaso emerges NNPP Presidential Candidate

Tinubu’s victory shows his acceptability in north as bridge builder — Ganduje

Tinubu’s victory shows his acceptability in north as bridge builder — Ganduje

From Starboy to City Boy: The nicknames of Nigeria's Presidential aspirants

From Starboy to City Boy: The nicknames of Nigeria's Presidential aspirants

Presidency: Buhari presents APC Victory Flag to Tinubu

Presidency: Buhari presents APC Victory Flag to Tinubu

Buhari, I’m sorry, it’s time for revenge – Tinubu says during acceptance speech

Buhari, I’m sorry, it’s time for revenge – Tinubu says during acceptance speech

Atiku congratulates Tinubu on victory in APC Primaries

Atiku congratulates Tinubu on victory in APC Primaries

APC Primaries: Rochas Okorocha scores zero after bragging of northern votes

APC Primaries: Rochas Okorocha scores zero after bragging of northern votes

Trending

LIVE UPDATES: APC presidential primary

LIVE UPDATES APC presidential primary

APC reportedly drops Bakare, Okorocha, others from presidential race

Bakare, Okorocha, others dropped by APC presidential screening committee.

Produce a consensus candidate before the primary - Buhari charges aspirants

Breaking: Buhari endorses southern candidate for presidency. (ChannelsTV)

Without my support, Buhari wouldn't be president - Tinubu

Bola Tinubu (L) and President Muhammadu Buhari (R)