Some men in police uniforms have reportedly been arrested at PU:008, Ward: Ganaja, Ajaokuta LG, at about 11:08am.

According to the nation, the men arrived at the polling centre disguising as police officers. It was later discovered that they were impersonating officers of the Nigeria police force.

They have been arrested by the police.

The supplementary election in Kogi West between Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is being conducted after the November 16 senatorial election between the two candidates was riddled with violence.