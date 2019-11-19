Acheju Abuh, the Women Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Wada/Aro Campaign Council, has been set ablaze in her residence.

Following the elections held in the state on Saturday, November 16, 2019, some suspected political thugs stormed Abuh's residence at Ochadamu in Ofu local government area of Kogi on Monday, November 18.

Daily Trust reports that the PDP women leader was burnt by the thugs alleged to be loyal to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party in the state.

It was gathered that locals were prevented from rescuing Abuh, as the suspected thugs shot sporadically to scare people away.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP's national spokesperson, confirmed the incident, describing it as barbaric.