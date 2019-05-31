The students, at a press conference on Thursday in Lokoja, said that Bello had performed creditably and deserved four more years.

The groups represented inlcuded Kogi Chapter of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), National Association of Kogi Students (NAKOSS), Igala Students Association (ISA), National Association of Ebira Students (NAES), and the National Association of Okun Students (NAOS).

Mr Hussein Attaja, spokesman of the students, said that the decision was a fallout of the recent interface by the Conference of All Students Associations where a vote of confidence was passed on the governor.

According to Attaja, Bello remains the best option among those considered because he has shown uncommon love for students and their welfare.

He urged the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to ensure due diligence in the electioneering process preceding the Kogi governorship election.

Attaja said that the governor had always responded promptly to students’ concerns, and commended his efforts toward ensuring that education calendar was not interrupted, especially in the state-owned tertiary institutions.

“The governor has given scholarships to medical students of Kogi University Health College; he has also ensured a conducive environment for academic excellence.

“Bello has also eliminated armed robbery and kidnapping around academic environments, and also reduced cultism in campuses.

“He has also provided skills acquisition platforms and approved 300 per cent increase in Bursary paid to Kogi students in tertiary institutions,” he said.

The students called on Kogi people to give Bello a second term to enable him consolidate on the achievements.