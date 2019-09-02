Bello made the call when he received his Adamawa counterpart, Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, who is in the state to oversee the PDP primary election for the Nov. 16 governorship poll.

He said his administration had transformed the state from headquarters of crimes to community of safety through sustained investment in the security subsector of the state.

He noted that the recent peaceful conduct of the APC governorship primary was a testament to the peace Kogi was enjoying, stressing his determination to ensure sustenance of peace and harmonious relationship among citizens of the state.

The governor said he had friends and associates who were members of the PDP cohabiting peacefully with their APC counterparts, adding that his administration had been able to bring together the different ethnic groups irrespective of their religious beliefs.

He added that his government’s policy of all-inclusion had been able to convert the state from a PDP – controlled state to an APC-controlled one through good governance

He restated his determination to implement policies and programmes that would bring further goodwill to the state and his party.

Bello enjoined members of the PDP to emulate the APC as they would go into their primary election on Tuesday by conducting the exercise peacefully.

Earlier, Gov. Fintiri told Bello that he was in the state with his team for the PDP governorship primary election scheduled for Tuesday and that it was customary to pay homage to the Chief Security Officer of the state.

Fintiri said that he felt at home with his colleague, the Kogi governor.

He assured Bello of peaceful primary election, stressing that the interest of the nation topped the agenda of any political party.