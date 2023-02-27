ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Kogi: INEC cancels 11 polling units results over thuggery, BVAS

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cancelled results of 11 polling units in Kogi on Saturday, over thuggery and failure of a Presiding Officer (PO) to operate the BVAS correctly.

INEC-and-the-BVAS (TheNation)
INEC-and-the-BVAS (TheNation)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the results of 10 polling units were cancelled in Ofu Local Government Area (LGA) due to activities of political thugs, and a polling unit in Yagba East LGA due to ineptness of a PO.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Dr Alhassan Abdulrahaman, the Collation Officer for Yagba LGA, on Sunday disclosed cancellation in his area, while presenting the results to the State Collation Officer, Prof. Wahab Egbewale (SAN), Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin.

NAN reports that Abdulrahaman had barely finished his presentation, when Egbewale asked him whether any result was cancelled in the area and he answered in the affirmative.

Yes Sir, we do have cause to cancel some results in Yagba East Local Government during last Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“At Unit 006 of Ward 10, we have no option than to cancel the results of that particular unit on a simple reason that the PO didn’t know how to operate the BVAS issued to her for the exercise.

“It looks as if she wasn’t trained for the job, because we tried to help her but she couldn’t pick up. We were so amazed.

“At that point we had no option than to cancel the result of that very unit,” Abdulrahaman explained.

Prof. Abdullahi Musa-Yusuf, Collation Officer (CO) for Ofu LGA of Kogi, while presenting his results, said results of 10 units had to be cancelled due to activities of political thugs.

Musa-Yusuf said the political thugs invaded the affected units in Itobe and Ayaji wards and packed away the election materials, a situation he said disrupted the election in those units.

He disclosed that more than 6, 600 votes in those units had to be cancelled.

NAN reports that results of a total of 14 out of 21 Local Government Areas of Kogi were received by the Prof Egbewale led team at the Kogi Situation Room/Collation Centre, including, Bassa, Idah, Igalamela-Odolu, Umala, Okehi and Olama-Boro.

Dekina, Adavi and Ibaji LGAs, whose results could not tally were asked to go and tidy up and return on Monday to represent theirs.

Egbewale, thereafter, thanked all stakeholders including patties’ agents, security operatives, observers, journalists and INEC officials adjourned the collation to 11.am of Monday, Feb. 27 for continuation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

SDP’s Akwashiki wins Senate seat for second-term

SDP’s Akwashiki wins Senate seat for second-term

INEC declares Wadada winner of Nasarawa West Senatorial District election

INEC declares Wadada winner of Nasarawa West Senatorial District election

Gov. Ayade loses senatorial election in Cross River

Gov. Ayade loses senatorial election in Cross River

PDP’s Salihu wins Yola/Gierei Federal Constituency

PDP’s Salihu wins Yola/Gierei Federal Constituency

PDP’s Etteh wins Eket Federal Constituency position in Akwa Ibom

PDP’s Etteh wins Eket Federal Constituency position in Akwa Ibom

SDP’s Gaza wins Karu/Keffi/Kokona Federal Constituency in Nasarawa

SDP’s Gaza wins Karu/Keffi/Kokona Federal Constituency in Nasarawa

Kogi: INEC cancels 11 polling units results over thuggery, BVAS

Kogi: INEC cancels 11 polling units results over thuggery, BVAS

Lawan wins again, continues 24-year run in National Assembly

Lawan wins again, continues 24-year run in National Assembly

Atiku wipes the floor with Tinubu in Gombe

Atiku wipes the floor with Tinubu in Gombe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

Collation of results commences in Daura, Katsina, President Buhari’s Polling Unit INEC

IReV: INEC starts uploading results on its portal

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu