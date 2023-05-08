Kogi Govt cautions against ethnicity, divisive tendencies ahead of gov polls

Mr Kingsley Fanwo, information and communication commissioner, in a statement in Lokoja on Sunday, urged residents not to succumb to the “antics of mischief makers and ethnic bigots”.

“Such bigots are out to stoke the flames of ethnic resentment, division and hate. They are agents of political desperadoes.

“Kogi government is so concerned over the activities of those desperate individuals bent on destroying the unity and peace being enjoyed by the state.

“Their unintelligent approach has been to push ethnically divisive words and attribute same to Gov Yahaya Bello in order to incite certain ethnic groups against his person and his administration.

“By God’s grace, we, the people of Kogi, will not fall to their antics. Clearly, those inciting statements are false and are dragging our state back to the conquered era of ethnic chauvinism.

“What binds us together is stronger than the desperate wishes of the enemies of the state,” he declared.

He explained that Bello’s policies, programmes, projects, appointments and unifying leadership credentials had succeeded in building the state into what politics should not balkanize.

According to him, Kogi remains a united and prosperous state.

“Kogi is a united state. Members of the public should ignore those inciting falsehoods and report those who circulate them to law enforcement agencies for prompt action.

“People responsible for such incitements do not have the interest of the state at heart,” he said.