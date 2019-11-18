The minister in a statement issued by her Special Assistant on Media, Mr Austine Elemue, on Monday in Abuja, described Belo’s victory at the poll as well deserving.

She called on other contestants in the race to join hands with the governor to build Kogi where everybody would be proud of.

Aliyu also commended the electorate for coming out en-masse to re-elect the governor for a second term, stressing that with the outcome of the election the people of Kogi state have spoken in one voice.

Similarly, the Minister also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, civil society organisations and the media for their professionalism during and after the elections.

“To me, the re-election of Gov. Yahaya Bello for a second term in office is well deserved..

” It is a victory for all and it is high time we join hands together to build Kogi of our dream,” she said.

Aliyu, therefore, advised the governor to be magnanimous in victory by reaching out to all aggrieved parties aimed at building a united and economically viable state.