Less than two hours into the gubernatorial and senatorial elections in Kogi State, some voters are reported to be trading their votes for money in Lokoja, the state capital.

According to Premium Times, vote buying has been witnessed at PU 12, Ward 01 Crowther Memorial College, Lokoja, where electorates are queuing to collect N2000 from party agents said to be a member of the All Progressive Congress.

One of the beneficiaries told the online news platform that an APC agent gives them the money after casting their votes.

More details later...