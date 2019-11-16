Police officers deployed to man voting exercise at polling unit 006, Asuta ward, Kabba/Bunu local government area of Kogi state reportedly fled the centre after some thugs stormed the unit.

When the irate youths surrounded the polling centre, TheCable reports that some of the police officers escaped through a nearby bush.

The thugs after chasing the officers from the centre wen t ahead to destroy the voting materials at the unit.

Similarly, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the polling unit 001, Asuta ward, Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State were forced to abandon voting materials after some thugs invaded the polling unit.

Voting ended before 11 am at the polling unit, but some persons in the community disrupted the exercise, forcing the electoral officials to leave their duty post and run for their lives.

INEC officials at polling unit 006, Asuta ward in Kabba/Bunu also complained about violence in the area.