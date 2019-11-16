The governor arrives at the polling unit with his wives as his supporters hail him.

Yahaya Bello is contest for a second term in office as governor of Kogi State.

Elsewhere in the state, the senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district, Dino Melaye was seen at his polling unit blessing the ballot boxes.

Melaye is contesting after election tribunal sacked him as Kogi West Senator on August 23, 2019.

The Senator will be contesting against Smart Adeyemi of the ruling All Progressive Congress in the election.