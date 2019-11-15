An election observer group, YIAGA Africa, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure a transparent conduct of the Kogi state governorship and Senatorial polls.

Addressing journalists in Lokoja on Friday, November 15, 2019, the executive director of YIAGA Africa, Samson Itodo, expressed concerns over the "proliferation of small and light weapons into Kogi state" ahead of the polls.

While urging voters to resist all attempts to sell their votes, Itodo advised politicians no to see elections as a do-or-die affair.

During the Press briefing, the group raised concerns which include security threats, violent attacks and attempts to limit electoral competition through violence and intimidation and restriction of campaigns to certain locations.

The group's preliminary report also put INEC on the alert regarding logistical concerns especially with locations affected by flood.

"Drawing from the lessons in the 2019 elections, YIAGA Africa is concerned with the trend of arbitrary cancellation of votes by returning, collation and presiding officers during the results collation.

"INEC as the electoral umpire should ensure that the poll is transparent and credible. The Commission must ensure that all election day polling unit and collation processes are conducted within its own guidelines to forestall complaints of bias and illegality," Itodo said.

YIAGA Africa urged all deployed security personnel to remain neutral throughout the election.

"They must place priorities on protecting human rights, electoral officers, election materials and candidates during the election. Security agencies should avoid harassing and intimidating voters, election officials, observers and members of the media."

YIAGA AFRICA urged the people of Kogi state to come out enmass to exercise their civic responsibility by voting for their preferred governorship candidate on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

"An election characterized by low turnout may not produce the desired result hence it is important for all eligible voters to come out to vote. In addition, voters must resist any attempt by politicians to subvert the process through material inducement or cash," Itodo added.