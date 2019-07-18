Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi, stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yagba Federal Constituency on Thursday met in Ilorin to deliberate ahead of the Aug. 29 primary election of the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was convened by Mr Edward Meseko to take a position on the party’s primary.

Meseko said in his opening remarks that the meeting became necessary due to the persistent calls by the people of the constituency to position themselves well ahead of the primary.

The convener, who was an APC aspirant for the Yagba Federal House of Representatives seat in the last general election, noted that leaders from the constituency would have to meet the various governorship aspirants to ascertain their programmes for the people of the area.

According to him, the people will decide which aspirant the zone will support at the end of the consultation.

He insisted, however, that it would only be somebody that believes in the course of Okun people.

Another APC chieftain, Dr Toyin Akanle, said the meeting became necessary because of the number of people that had shown interest in the coveted seat.

He said no fewer than 30 aspirants were in the contest for the party’s ticket, adding that the people of Yagba must come out with a position ahead of the exercise.

“We have to support somebody that believes in our course; somebody that can give good leadership and representation,” he said.

Akanle, who lost the party’s Kogi West Senatorial ticket to Sen. Smart Adeyemi, said the era of imposition was over in the state.

The former director in the Department of State Services bemoaned the current developments in the state.

He said the people of Yagba could only work for an aspirant who would drive growth and development in the state.

NAN reports that representatives from 34 wards in the three local government areas making up the constituency lauded the convener for the initiative.