Moghalu polled 21,886 votes in the election.

On Monday, March 25, 2019, Moghalu tweeted that; “The 2019 elections have made me wonder: Is Nigeria really a democracy? Political cabals renew themselves in power using the form but not the substance of democracy. As Archie said in Tom Stoppard’s play “Jumpers”, it’s not the voting that is democracy; it’s the counting”.

However, Twitter user, Queen Mother, wasn’t impressed. And her riposte was scalding, at best. “Be speaking English there... That's how ur party would have been deregistered if not for Ifeanyi Uba. This clown would have gone if all u jokers had joined the only viable opposition. But, u tore Atiku to shreds. We're all here again...”

Moghalu would retort with a tweet that read: “And you wrote in what language? Lol. I am sad when supposedly educated people make it look like being educated or having a vision is a crime in our politics. Who’s the clown, really?”

A 3rd force that never was

Moghalu, Fela Durotoye, Omoyele Sowore, among others, were the poster men for the so called ‘third force’—a phrase coined ahead of the presidential vote to categorize an imaginary movement of fresh faced revolutionaries, who could knock the duopoly of APC and PDP off their dominant perch.

However, when polling closed on Saturday, February 23, 2019, Muhammadu Buhari of the APC had racked up 15.1million votes to win the presidential contest, with Atiku Abubakar of the PDP polling 11.2million votes to come second.

In contrast, the combined "third force" of Moghalu, Durotoye and Sowore polled a meagre vote total of 72,618.

The most impressive third force candidate would turn out to be little known Dr. Nicholas Felix of the PCP who polled a relatively substantial 110,196 votes.

Pundits say Felix benefited from votes meant for the PDP because his party’s symbol bore a striking resemblance to the PDP’s on the ballot paper.