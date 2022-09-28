Keyamo mocks PDP, Atiku for using Lekki-Ikoyi bridge as campaign material

Earlier, Atiku had tweeted two campaign posters on his verified Twitter handle, saying “the campaign to take back and rebuild Nigeria starts today”.

On one of the posters, with the inscription, Atiku/Okowa #Betterdeycome has a picture of the Lekki-Ikoyi bridge commissioned during the administration of the former Governor Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola.

Reacting to this, Keyamo in a tweet mocked the PDP, Atiku, and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa for using the bridge as campaign material.

The minister, who also doubles as the spokesman for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council said the PDP chose to use the 1.36 km cable-stayed bridge in Lagos state in their campaign advert because they could not get any campaign material in Adamawa and Delta, where Atiku and Okowa hailed from.

He tweeted: “You all, please come and see something!! In their first campaign advert, after scouting from Delta to Adamawa and seeing nothing with which to campaign, Atiku & Okowa had to borrow ⁦@officialABAT Lekki Bridge in Lagos as a campaign material! Chai. This is disaster for PDP!”

This is not the first time Keyamo would deride the PDP since he became the APC campaign spokesperson.

Barely a week ago, the minister mocked the opposition party over the internal crisis rocking it.