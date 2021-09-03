The governing APC currently controls Imo and Ebonyi, with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) overseeing affairs in Abia and Enugu. The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) is in control of Anambra.

Nnamani who is a member of the APC national caretaker committee representing the southeast, made the declaration on Thursday, September 3, 2021 during the APC southeast zonal stakeholders’ meeting.

He also had stern words for those who continue to portray the APC as a northern, southwestern, anti-Igbo political party.

According to Nnamani, the notion that the APC is anti-Igbo has negatively impacted the party’s fortunes in the southeast.

Nnamani joined the APC from the PDP in 2017. The 72-year-old was Senate President from 2005 to 2007.

He is credited with playing a leading role in killing ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo's 3rd term bid on the floor of parliament.