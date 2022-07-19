Kemi Nelson died when most needed for Tinubu’s presidential ambition—Idimogu

Consoling the APC and family of former Nelson who died on Sunday, Idimogu said that the late politician would be missed as a mother of APC members.

“The Ndigbo in APC in the state are mourning. Her death came to us as a surprise. The truth is that Chief Nelson was an elegant woman. She was a shinning star among us. APC has lost somebody.

“I think for us, she is irreplaceable because she had a very good wealth of experience politically and she galvanised the women folks in our party.

“It is sad and unfortunate to hear that we have lost this mobiliser at a time that we needed her to give massive support to our dear APC’s presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“We need her more now that Asiwaju is contesting for president in 2023,” Idimogu said.

The lawmaker described the late Nelson as a mother with a detribalised mind.

He said that Nelson, a former executive director, Nigerian Insurance Trust Fund, had tried her best for the party and had helped a lot of people.

He added: “Lagos will miss her; APC, as a party will miss her; and Ndigbo in APC will miss her.

“On behalf of my Igbo brothers and sisters in Lagos state, Ndigbo in APC, we want to also send our condolences to the family and the APC leaders in Lagos state.”

He prayed that God would repose her soul.

Until her death, Nelson was a member of the Governor Advisory Council, the highest decision making body of the APC in Lagos state.

Before her death, Nelson was the Yeye Oge of Lagos state and one of the right-hand loyalists of the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu.

NAN reports that sympathisers had continued to throng the Lagos home of the former APC women leader after news of her death broke.