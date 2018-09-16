Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Kemi Adeosun’s resignation, salute to honour, integrity – APC

Kemi Adeosun Former Finance Minister’s resignation, salute to honour, integrity – APC

Mr Yekini Nabena, the APC acting National Publicity Secretary, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Here is the full text of Kemi Adeosun's resignation letter as Nigeria's finance minister play Kemi Adeosun’s resignation, salute to honour, integrity – APC (360Plugs)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says the resignation of Mrs Kemi Adeosun as Minister of Finance and acceptance of same by President Muhammadu Buhari is an action of honour, strength, character and integrity.

Mr Yekini Nabena, the APC acting National Publicity Secretary, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Adeosun in her resignation letter to the president admitted that her National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) exemption certificate was not genuine and might affect the credibility of the administration, if she failed to quit office.

Reacting to the development, Nabena said that like all responsive and responsible governments concerned about the truth and due process, the APC-led Federal Government undertook diligent investigation of the allegation.

“Now that the report of the investigation is out, the right thing has been done, the honourable Minister has taken the path of honour and resigned,” he said.

Nabena congratulated Adeosun for her action and wished her success in her future endeavors, and joined the president in appreciating her immense contributions to the stability of the Nigerian economy in the past three and half years.

He added that in Buhari’s administration of integrity and transparency in the conduct of public affairs, no government officer with a modicum of questionable conduct or integrity should stay in office.

He noted that in past Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP)-led administrations, the country was held down by “corrupt and irresponsible public officers”.

He said such officers had often time refused to honour invitations of the National Assembly; closed down national airports against perceived political adversaries and bought luxurious bullet-proof vehicles with public funds at inflated prices.

He recalled that such public officers had also locked out National Assembly members, forcing Federal Lawmakers to climb high barricades in order to assess the legislative chamber.

“It was these acts of corruption, impunity, irresponsibility and executive rascality that made Nigerians vote in the President Buhari administration in 2015, with its change mantra to put a stop to such undemocratic practices,” Nabena said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ambode's Second Term Gov being asked to sign 3 conditions that will...bullet
2 Jide Sanwo-Olu 7 Things to know about the man who could become the...bullet
3 Atiku Aspirant cries to Buhari over threats to his life to drop out...bullet

Related Articles

Kemi Adeosun Yoruba Council of Elders hail former minister
Kemi Adeosun Ex-finance minister has travelled out of the country
Kemi Adeosun PDP says FG wants to secretly fly ex-minister out of the country
Pulse Opinion Is Kemi Adeosun going to face prosecution now that she has resigned?
Zainab Ahmed 5 things you should know about acting Finance Minister
Kemi Adeosun Nigeria's 23rd finance minister explains certificate forgery scandal in resignation letter
Politics Here is the full text of Kemi Adeosun's resignation letter as Nigeria's finance minister
Kemi Adeosun Buhari accepts Minister's resignation with a replacement
Adeosun, Adeleke Group writes WAEC, NYSC over alleged certificate forgery

Politics

Election countdown
2019 Elections APC charges Nigerians to continue challenging corruption
Saraki says the current administration of President Buhari lacks the will to rescue Nigeria.
Saraki Buhari lacks the will to rescue Nigeria – Senate President
Gov Ambode moves to secure his second term bid, flies to Abuja to beg Tinubu
Second Term Gov Ambode reportedly flies to Abuja to beg Tinubu
Young women members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of the APC Young Women Forum, have called for a truly democratic election process at the convention.
APC Ekiti State chapter gets new executives