Kebbi State Govt reassigns 4 permanent secretaries

News Agency Of Nigeria

The statement was disclosed in letters addressed to the affected persons.

Malam Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser to the Governor, disclosed this in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Monday. Sarki quoted Kebbi Head of Service, Alhaji Sufiyanu Garba-Bena, as saying this in letters addressed to the affected persons.

According to the statement, those affected by the new postings include; Habibu Muhammed-Kamba, posted to Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport as Acting Permanent Secretary and Acting General Manager, and Umar Muhammad-Koko, to the Ministry of Rural Development.

Others are; Muhammad Bala, to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, and Hussaini Abdullahi-Zuru who was posted to the Ministry for Higher Education as the new Acting Permanent Secretary.

The statement further stated that: “the postings supersede the earlier posting released with reference number HOS/ADM/037/VOL 1, dated 19 October, 2023, and is with immediate effect.”

