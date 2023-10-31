Kebbi State Govt reassigns 4 permanent secretaries

Malam Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser to the Governor, disclosed this in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Monday. Sarki quoted Kebbi Head of Service, Alhaji Sufiyanu Garba-Bena, as saying this in letters addressed to the affected persons.

According to the statement, those affected by the new postings include; Habibu Muhammed-Kamba, posted to Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport as Acting Permanent Secretary and Acting General Manager, and Umar Muhammad-Koko, to the Ministry of Rural Development.

Others are; Muhammad Bala, to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, and Hussaini Abdullahi-Zuru who was posted to the Ministry for Higher Education as the new Acting Permanent Secretary.

ADVERTISEMENT