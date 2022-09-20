RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Kebbi: PDP Caretaker Committee Secretary, others defect to APC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State, on Monday, received prominent politicians who defected from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to its fold.

PDP members defect to APC (Illustrative)
PDP members defect to APC (Illustrative)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defected persons included former Auditor-General of the party, Alhaji Rabiu Sa’idu, former Secretary, Caretaker Committee of the party, Alhaji Sirajo Ibrahim and 15 other PDP executive members from Bubuce ward in Augie Local Government Area.

Recommended articles

Others included Umaru Wakkala, Vice Chairman, Bubuche Ward; Salihu Shayi, Youth Leader; Alhaji Idi Bubuche, Treasurer and Hamza Kilu, Auditor.

Speaking shortly after making their declaration to join the ruling party, the former Auditor-General of the party, Saidu attributed his defection to the “sterling leadership qualities of Gov. Atiku Bagudu”.

He also said that he denounced his membership of PDP due to alleged injustice and infringement on their rights in the party.

Saidu appreciated Magajin Rafin Kabi, Alhaji Bello Dantani for being instrumental to his defection to APC alongside his followers.

Sirajo Ibrahim Augie, a one time PDP Caretaker Secretary said: “I am impressed with the roads infrastructure development in Augie Local Government Area under the leadership of Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

“This road constructed by the present administration under Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu is one of the most important.”

In attendance were Augie Local Government APC Chairman, Alhaji Bashir Isah-Mera; Lawal Muhammad-Yola, Chairman Augie Local Government Area; Alhaji Haruna Maitandu, Chairman Pilgrims Welfare Agency and the former Chairman, Direct Labour Agency, Alhaji Bello Dantani.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We did not deny anyone the opportunity to get Permanent Voter Card – INEC

We did not deny anyone the opportunity to get Permanent Voter Card – INEC

Kebbi: PDP Caretaker Committee Secretary, others defect to APC

Kebbi: PDP Caretaker Committee Secretary, others defect to APC

Sanusi urges FG, ASUU to resolve lingering strike

Sanusi urges FG, ASUU to resolve lingering strike

2023: Northern group urges electorate to shun ethno-religious sentiment, vote credible candidates

2023: Northern group urges electorate to shun ethno-religious sentiment, vote credible candidates

2023: Court orders INEC to accept Labour Party's Ogar for C'River House of Reps poll

2023: Court orders INEC to accept Labour Party's Ogar for C'River House of Reps poll

Airport shutdown: Police urges Kwara students to shun protest

Airport shutdown: Police urges Kwara students to shun protest

Sokoto 2023: APC guber candidate tasks stakeholders on commitment

Sokoto 2023: APC guber candidate tasks stakeholders on commitment

Plateau pastor, El-buba vows to mobilize 40 million foot soldiers for Peter Obi

Plateau pastor, El-buba vows to mobilize 40 million foot soldiers for Peter Obi

ASUU Strike: Protests continue as students plan to block Apapa Port today

ASUU Strike: Protests continue as students plan to block Apapa Port today

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Beauty Tukura, Peter Obi

Google Trends: Peter Obi drags audience attention with Beauty Tukura

What Peter Obi told CNN about solving Nigeria's problems

What Peter Obi told CNN about solving Nigeria's problems

Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Ripples)

I’m not Yahaya Bello – Wike

Femi Fani-Kayode

Fani-Kayode accuses Peter Obi of attempting to start a second civil war