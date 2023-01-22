Mammoth crowd in Kebbi as Bagudu’s wife leads APC Women rally for Tinubu.

He noted that it was the votes of women that brought APC to power at all levels, adding, “that is why the present government introduced different programmes to uplift the living standard of women across the country.

“Therefore, APC is supposed to be a party for all Nigerian women irrespective of their locations.

“Remember, APC is the only party that fielded a woman as a gubernatorial candidate in Nigeria, and we pray she will be returned elected.

“It is under the APC government that a woman represents Nigeria as the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, a woman was nominated as Director-General, World Trade Organisation (WTO) and also appointed two females as Ministers of Finance”.

According to Bagudu, women have no choice but to vote for APC candidates as the party had a special regard for them.

In her remarks, Shinkafi-Bagudu urged women to vote for Tinubu and other candidates of the party at all levels.

She said: “We are here to solicit for your mandate, your votes are very necessary towards actualising victory of APC at all levels, hence the need for you to come out en masse just as you throng today to exercise your civic responsibility”.

The governor’s wife, who is also the Director-General, APC Women Presidential Campaign Council, North-West zone, cautioned the women not to be deceived to partway with the party, insisting that a vote for APC remained a vote for progress and development.

Also speaking, the APC gubernatorial flag bearer, Nasiru Idris lauded the wife of the governor for organising the rally, observing that such move signified her love and commitment to women development.

He said that election could not be concluded unless women finally cast their votes in view of their population, size and influence in deciding the winner victory at all levels.

While urging Nigerians to collect and safeguard their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), Idris pledged to initiate viable women empowerment programmes.

The Director-General, APC Campaign Council in the state, Sa’idu Dakingari described votes from women as vital, saying: “If women elect APC, there is no way we will not win elections.

“Because you have children, you have husbands and they are all under your control, therefore, I urge you to use your influence to collectively vote for APC at all levels.”

Dakingari, who is also a former governor of the state, reminded the women that politics was all about positive development and advised them to reflect back on the number of viable projects executed under his administration and the present government.