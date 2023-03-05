ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Katsina youths urge Tinubu to appoint people of integrity in his cabinet

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Coalition of Youth Organisations in Katsina State under aegis of Katsina Youth Enlightenment Crusade on Peace and Development, has urged President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to consult widely before picking people to represent Katsina State in his cabinet.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Recommended articles

Danjuma-Katsina said that the conference was held in collaboration with about 20 selected and well recognised Civil Society Groups across the 34 local government areas of the state.

”A cursory look at the elections results released by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will convince any unbiased mind that the elections, though not perfect, was at least credible,” the group said..

ADVERTISEMENT

“A good point in mind is the way some presidential candidates lost their home states to other candidates from other states. And even the current president couldn’t deliver his state.”

“We therefore, appeal to relevant stakeholders to rectify all the anomalies recorded in the last presidential and National Assembly Elections and improve on the upcoming Gubernatorial and State Assembly polls slated for March. 11.”

The youths also appealed to the incoming President to complete all the ongoing projects in the state.

According to them, the projects include the rail line from Kano to Niger Republic through Daura in Katsina State, the dual carriage from Kano to Katsina, 75MW Electricity Solar Plant in Lambar Rimi in Rimi Local Government of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others are the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) Booster Station in Katsina and to establish Federal University of Agriculture in Funtua.

The youths noted that Funtua was the agricultural food basket of the state that supplied food to Katsina, the nation and beyond.

“Therefore we are calling on the incoming administration to give it the necessary attention it deserves through foreign and national aid by investing in it’s agricultural potentials.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We're ready for 'agbado' revolution - Farmers congratulate Tinubu

We're ready for 'agbado' revolution - Farmers congratulate Tinubu

Tinubu visits Oba of Lagos, says his victory unpredictable

Tinubu visits Oba of Lagos, says his victory unpredictable

Katsina youths urge Tinubu to appoint people of integrity in his cabinet

Katsina youths urge Tinubu to appoint people of integrity in his cabinet

How gunmen murdered village head in Kano - Police

How gunmen murdered village head in Kano - Police

Retire from active politics honourably - VON DG advises Atiku

Retire from active politics honourably - VON DG advises Atiku

Police kill 2 kidnap suspects in Bauchi

Police kill 2 kidnap suspects in Bauchi

Buhari charges Chadian political factions to support ongoing transition

Buhari charges Chadian political factions to support ongoing transition

NASS members-elect to get INEC certificates of return on Tuesday

NASS members-elect to get INEC certificates of return on Tuesday

Whitney Adeniran: Chrisland High School remains shut – Lagos govt

Whitney Adeniran: Chrisland High School remains shut – Lagos govt

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

INEC Boss, Mahmood Yakubu

FACT CHECK: Did INEC record same results for Bauchi and Gombe States?

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Can a candidate become president without 25% of votes in FCT? [Pulse Explainer]

5 states that could determine Nigeria’s next president.

5 states that could determine Nigeria’s next president