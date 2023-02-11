ADVERTISEMENT
Katsina youths set to deliver 2 million votes to Atiku

News Agency Of Nigeria

Youths and women in Katsina State have pledged to deliver two million votes to the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the presidential poll billed to hold on Feb 24.

He said the rally was to mobilise more support for Abubakar and ensure his victory in the forthcoming presidential election.

“This is a clear demonstration of support from the young people in the state for the presidential candidate and we would deliver millions of votes to him.

“Katsina State is Atiku’s political base because it is his second home.

“Our unwavering and unconditional support for Atiku Abubakar is an indication that Nigerians, especially the youth, are yearning for change and we are desperate for the change.

“This election is the most important one for the young people, that’s why you can see most people here are women and youths because it’s all about their future,” Adamu said.

He said that bubakar was the right candidate for the young people as he knew how to engage them in different productive and creative ventures.

“In Katsina State, we are mobilising about 80 per cent votes for Abubakar and I assure you he’s going to get millions of votes in the state,” Adamu said.

Malam Ahmed Tijjani-Uwais, one of the organisers of the march, said not only Katsina but other states in the North-West and North-East would deliver their votes to Abubakar.

“When you look at Katsina State, we have over three million votes, Kaduna State the same thing and by the time you add them up you are talking about North-West and North-East delivering between seven million and eight million votes to Abubakar.

“These votes we are talking about will definitely come to Abubakar during the forthcoming 2023 elections,” Tijjani-Uwais said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

